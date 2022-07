Twitter is seeking a “judicial review” of the Indian government’s order to take down content in a legal challenge that alleges abuse of power by officials.A source familiar with the matter has said some of the content removal orders fell short of the requirements of India’s IT act, according to Reuters.The social media giant has approached a high court in the south Indian state of Karnataka challenging some of the takedown orders, but it remains unclear which ones Twitter seeks to review.Twitter has had a rough two years with the Indian IT ministry, which has asked the social media...

