Excavators, bulldozers, and graters have converged on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield as the Illinois Department of Agriculture kicks off a $58.1 million capital investment addressing years of deferred maintenance on the historic state fairgrounds. From road projects and new roofs to structural repairs on prominent buildings, these construction projects, overseen by the Capital Development Board (CDB), are designed to ensure Illinois families will continue to ‘Grow With Us’ for generations to come.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO