The 2022 college football season is a crucial one for Toledo and coach Jason Candle. The Rockets won the MAC West in '17 but are just 24-20 over the last four years. Although Toledo hasn't met preseason expectations recently, the pieces are in place for a run at the conference title this fall. Quarterback Dequan Finn leads a high-powered offense, and the Rockets have the MAC's top defense with eight starters back. An Oct. 8 matchup at Northern Illinois is likely to decide which team represents the West Division in the MAC title game.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO