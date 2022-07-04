Mary DeMarle, Writer Of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy & The Recent Deus Ex Games Has Joined BioWare

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Brian Altano and Mark Medina to discuss all the latest and greatest in the world of PS4 and PS5 games. And of course, we jump right into the fact that God of War Ragnarok finally has a release date, and it's hitting on November 9. PlayStation also revealed the collector's editions for God of War Ragnarok, and we dig into what players can expect from the special editions for PS4 and PS5 players. We discuss God of War's release date and how it fits into the rest of PlayStation's year, what we expect we'll get from God of War Ragnarok ahead of its launch, such as trailers or a God of War-focused State of Play, and why it was so frustrating and disappointing to see God of War devs face abuse ahead of the release date reveal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO