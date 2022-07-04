ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary DeMarle, Writer Of Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy & The Recent Deus Ex Games Has Joined BioWare

By Paul David Nuñez
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, in an update on her LinkedIn page, writer Mary DeMarle, formerly of Eidos Montreal revealed that she has joined developer BioWare as a Senior Narrative Director. At Eidos, she built the Deus Ex universe fans know today being in charge of all of the recent Deus Ex titles like...

games.mxdwn.com

