Harrisburg, PA

Former CBS 21 anchor Robb Hanrahan dies at 60

By Zack Hoopes
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Friends and colleagues of Robb Hanrahan remember the CBS 21 anchor on social media. Long-time CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan - a fixture of journalism in the Harrisburg region for over a decade - has passed away at the age of 60, the station announced Monday afternoon....

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
167K+
Followers
69K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

