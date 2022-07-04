ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Mileage fee could replace gas tax to fund road projects in NC

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMileage fee could replace gas tax to fund road projects in NC....

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Gas pumps failing inspections in Ohio

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Ohio city inspects 8,800 gas pumps a year. More times than not, inspectors find errors to be within the consumer's favors. That means drivers are getting a few cents more of gas per gallon.
OHIO STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices expected to dip below $4 within days

(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely […]
TRAFFIC
businesstodaync.com

DEQ files consent order requiring Colonial to pay $4.5 million penalty

July 5. The NC DEQ and NC Attorney General have filed a consent agreement in which Colonial Pipeline would pay $4.75 million to resolve all of the outstanding issues related to a massive gasoline spill in Huntersville. The proposed settlement includes a civil penalty of $4.5 million, and holds Colonial...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
cbs17

NC fuel prices drop for 3rd week, reversal possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuel prices have dropped for the third straight week. While it’s a slight relief for drivers, more drops in the future are not a guarantee. GasBuddy estimated the average price per gallon in Raleigh has fallen about 11 cents per gallon in the last week. The average currently sits at about $4.42 per gallon as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 472 stations in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

East Laurinburg charter dissolved for financial mismanagement

East Laurinburg became an unincorporated part of Scotland County July 1, due to financial mismanagement and statutory violations. Last fall, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell urged the North Carolina General Assembly to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter because he said they “ceased to function as a viable governing unit.” Originally, concerns were raised after an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office revealed that a former finance officer of East Laurinburg illegally obtained more than $11,200 from the town’s bank between December 2016 and March 2018.
LAURINBURG, NC
WRAL

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC. July is generally the hottest month of the year in North Carolina, so your bill will increase - making it even more important to make some of these cool, cost-saving changes. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mileage
Fox 46 Charlotte

Historic building collapses in North Carolina city

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Wins Platinum Shovel Award For Having The Most Development in America

The State of North Carolina has just been awarded the coveted 2022 Platinum Shovel award by Area Development magazine for having the most significant investment and job creation projects in America. The annual award is part of Area Development’s analysis report of economic development projects and trends around the country....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WITN

State record Graysby Grouper caught off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state record Graysby Grouper was caught by a South Carolina man last month off of the North Carolina coast. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Edward Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the three-pound, 0.8-ounce fish off of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30th. The catch may also be a world record.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
jocoreport.com

New N.C. Budget Includes Surplus, Reserve, Raises

The North Carolina Legislature released its latest proposed budget Tuesday night which includes raises for teachers and state employees, a school safety fund, and money for capital and infrastructure projects. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget of $27.9 billion is a 7.2% increase from the FY 2021-22 budget. “The good news,...
POLITICS
wunc.org

Some fishermen unhappy about North Carolina's new flounder restrictions

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
POLITICS
wccbcharlotte.com

New North Carolina Laws Now In Effect

CHARLOTTE, NC – Roughly 30 new laws are in effect in North Carolina as of July 1st. They touch on everything from the DMV, education, public employee pay, high school athletics, and liquor laws. Be prepared to pay more for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy