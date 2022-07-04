Mileage fee could replace gas tax to fund road projects in NC

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Ohio city inspects 8,800 gas pumps a year. More times than not, inspectors find errors to be within the consumer's favors. That means drivers are getting a few cents more of gas per gallon.
(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely […]
July 5. The NC DEQ and NC Attorney General have filed a consent agreement in which Colonial Pipeline would pay $4.75 million to resolve all of the outstanding issues related to a massive gasoline spill in Huntersville. The proposed settlement includes a civil penalty of $4.5 million, and holds Colonial...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuel prices have dropped for the third straight week. While it’s a slight relief for drivers, more drops in the future are not a guarantee. GasBuddy estimated the average price per gallon in Raleigh has fallen about 11 cents per gallon in the last week. The average currently sits at about $4.42 per gallon as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 472 stations in Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but...
East Laurinburg became an unincorporated part of Scotland County July 1, due to financial mismanagement and statutory violations. Last fall, N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell urged the North Carolina General Assembly to dissolve East Laurinburg’s charter because he said they “ceased to function as a viable governing unit.” Originally, concerns were raised after an investigation by State Auditor Beth Wood’s office revealed that a former finance officer of East Laurinburg illegally obtained more than $11,200 from the town’s bank between December 2016 and March 2018.
Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC. July is generally the hottest month of the year in North Carolina, so your bill will increase - making it even more important to make some of these cool, cost-saving changes. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard...
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
The State of North Carolina has just been awarded the coveted 2022 Platinum Shovel award by Area Development magazine for having the most significant investment and job creation projects in America. The annual award is part of Area Development’s analysis report of economic development projects and trends around the country....
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state record Graysby Grouper was caught by a South Carolina man last month off of the North Carolina coast. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Edward Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the three-pound, 0.8-ounce fish off of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30th. The catch may also be a world record.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Forest Service is now accepting orders in its annual tree seedling sale. With an average annual production of 15 million seedlings, the Nursery and Tree Improvement Program produces enough native and genetically improved tree seedlings to plant around 30,000 acres of land each year.
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A construction worker in western North Carolina died Tuesday when a trench collapsed on top of them. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in Stanly County. The construction worker was working in the trench when it caved in. The worker was trapped inside and died from...
The North Carolina Legislature released its latest proposed budget Tuesday night which includes raises for teachers and state employees, a school safety fund, and money for capital and infrastructure projects. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget of $27.9 billion is a 7.2% increase from the FY 2021-22 budget. “The good news,...
(NEXSTAR) – With the way the real estate has been going over the past few years, it can feel like everywhere in the U.S. is unaffordable. But according to a recent analysis by MoneyGeek, that’s not exactly the case. Yes, it’s true that more and more cities are...
The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers concluded a short budget adjustment session that boosted spending on teacher pay, school safety, infrastructure, and election integrity, but left more controversial issues like medical marijuana, sports gambling and parent rights unresolved. Lawmakers in the General Assembly announced a $27.9 billion budget...
CHARLOTTE, NC – Roughly 30 new laws are in effect in North Carolina as of July 1st. They touch on everything from the DMV, education, public employee pay, high school athletics, and liquor laws. Be prepared to pay more for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of...
