Mileage fee could replace gas tax to fund road projects in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuel prices have dropped for the third straight week. While it’s a slight relief for drivers, more drops in the future are not a guarantee. GasBuddy estimated the average price per gallon in Raleigh has fallen about 11 cents per gallon in the last week. The average currently sits at about $4.42 per gallon as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 472 stations in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO