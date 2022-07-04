Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, eastern Clearwater and southwestern Missoula Counties through 645 PM MDT/545 PM PDT/ At 610 PM MDT/510 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29 miles west of Woodside, or 30 miles west of Hamilton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lolo Pass and Powell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

