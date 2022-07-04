Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lincoln, north central Sanders and southwestern Flathead Counties through 930 PM MDT At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northeast of Thompson Falls, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

