ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Pro-choice advocates exercised their freedoms this Independence Day

FOX54 News
FOX54 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On this year's Independence Day in America, many people rallied in Huntsville angry over the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Pro-choice advocates say they are not feeling the independence as the right to choose to have an abortion is being banned in many...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uschamber.com

A “Strong” Candidate for Alabama’s 5th District

In June, voters in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary made a strong, solid choice in current Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. Strong has the credentials, skills, and record of maximizing the growth of our economy and creating good-paying jobs in Alabama with a recession an increasing possibility and as people and businesses across the state struggle to pay their bills. That is why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Dale Strong. He has delivered results for Madison County and will do the same for the 5th Congressional District as a Member of Congress.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Justice Department issues new order for Madison County Schools

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — A civil rights case involving the Madison County School Board has reached a resolution with the Department of Justice on equitable access to academic programs and non-discrimination practices in student discipline. The resolution comes in the form of a Consent Order with very specific instructions and deadlines for the district.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Former Cullman Mayor Don Green dies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Mayor of Cullman Don Green died Monday morning. A post made by the City of Cullman Municipal Government states the following:. “Please keep the family of former Mayor Don Green in your prayers. Dr. Green passed away early this morning. He will be greatly missed, but the impact he had on this community will never be forgotten!”
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Madison County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
Madison County, AL
Government
Huntsville, AL
Society
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
themadisonrecord.com

Group locates graves of Revolutionary War veterans

An organization marking local gravesites of people who fought in the Revolutionary War came across a name among the war’s veterans about a year ago: John Menefee, the first judge in what became Morgan County. But that created a separate dilemma for the the Tennessee Valley Sons of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

COVID numbers highest since February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases have reached the highest numbers since February. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medical officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering. “That immunity is starting to wear off,” Dr. Stubblefield said....
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Choice#Independence Day#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#The Supreme Court
WAFF

Festivities at Point Mallard for Fourth of July

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kiwanis of Decatur held the annual Spirit of America event on Independence Day and for the first time it was at Point Mallard. There were fun activities for adults and children as there were inflatables, local vendors and food trucks. All of the money raised was collected by Kiwanis and donated to a new children’s project in Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Job seekers invited to ReLaunch Career Fair on July 18 & 19 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is collaborating with the local Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, local nonprofits, and community agencies to help bridge the gap between the under-resourced job seeker and our employers. The ReLaunch Career Fair will provide opportunities for individuals who are changing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX54 News

School supply drives, giveaways underway; back-to-school tax free weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Back-to-school will be here before you know it. Most kids in Alabama go back to school at the beginning of August. Teachers go back even earlier. And a new school year means new school supplies...and the Alabama Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekend 2022 from July 15-17. Want to help students and teachers that need school supplies? Here's how you can help. Need supplies for your students? Giveaways are coming up.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County patriot’s grave gets makeover

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods. Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County. His burial spot...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy