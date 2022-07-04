Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Director Shares Stunt Pic For Tom Cruise’s Birthday

Keanu Reeves' kind response to a young fan has social media buzzing. During his travels to NYC, TV producer Andrew Kimmel spotted the John Wick star interacting with a kid who wanted to hold an impromptu video with the actor. During this interaction, the fan asked about every question under the sun. It began with a request for an autograph and spiraled out from there. Some of the questions asked involved what Reeves was doing in London, his trip to see the F1 Grand Prix, and where the Matrix star actually lived. Kimmel was astounded that the 57-year-old was up for not only answering all of these inquiries, but also managed to toss some questions back at the young man. It was a wild sequence, but seems to be the standard Keanu experience when people run into him in public. Check out some of the best moments down below.

