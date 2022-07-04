ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Director Shares Stunt Pic For Tom Cruise’s Birthday

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Cruise is known for doing his own wild stunts on action films, and a new pic from Christopher McQuarrie for Cruise’s birthday shows one of his wilder ones on Mission:...

411mania.com

TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Now Tom Cruise’s First $1 Billion Box Office Hit

Tom Cruise has earned his biggest box office achievement in his four-decade career thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick” — a $1 billion grossing film. While Paramount and Skydance have not officially declared it, industry estimates are expecting “Top Gun: Maverick” to cross $1 billion worldwide on Sunday after it grossed $30.5 million domestic and $44.5 million in overseas markets. That brings its estimated total to $521 million domestic and $484 million international, putting it just past $1 billion globally depending on final Sunday numbers.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

New Mission: Impossible image shows Tom Cruise at his death-defying best

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a death-defying image from a Tom Cruise stunt to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday. "Happy 60th birthday, Tom," McQuarrie, who is directing the next two Mission: Impossible movies, tweeted. The accompanying image is a little less matter-of-fact: it showcases Cruise hanging upside down and holding on to a biplane for dear life. His Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell also tweeted (opens in new tab), "This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!"
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mission Impossible 8 Director Celebrates Tom Cruise's 60th Birthday With Photo of Him Hanging Off a Plane

It's Tom Cruse's 60th birthday today (Sunday, July 3rd) and to mark the occasion, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two director Christopher McQuarrie took to social media, posting a photo of the star hanging upside down from an in-flight vintage airplane with a simple caption: "Happy 60th Birthday, Tom". It's an impressive stunt and it makes for an impressive birthday greeting as well. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Django/Zorro: Antonio Banderas Reveals Conversation Quentin Tarantino Had With Him About Crossover

Antonio Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for an array of films including Desperado, Interview with the Vampire, Puss in Boots, Pain and Glory, and much more. Currently, the actor is promoting his newest film, Official Competition, which is playing in select theatres and has a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the new film, Banderas recently had a chat with USA Today and discussed one of his most iconic roles, Zorro in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. Turns out, Quentin Tarantino once approached him about doing a Zorro crossover with Django, the titular character played by Jamie Foxx in Taratino's 2012 film, Django Unchained. Apparently, there were some talks of a comic as well as a movie, but nothing came to fruition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Suicide Squad Star Jai Courtney Wants a Captain Boomerang Show for HBO Max

Warner Bros. has been on a bit of a hot streak with their DC Comics properties as of late, with their last two films being a critical success. The Batman did pretty fairly at the box office, passing over $700 million, and The Suicide Squad was a definite hit on HBO Max. Even though The Suicide Squad was a bit of a soft reboot of the franchise, it still featured a ton of characters/actors from the first film like Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and even Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney). Captain Boomerang meets his demise during the film's opening sequence, but the actor who plays the character would love to do a Captain Boomerang spin-off series on HBO Max. While speaking with ComicBook.com for his new series, The Terminal List, Courtney revealed that not only would he like to do a spin-off focusing on the character, he already has some ideas.
TV SERIES
