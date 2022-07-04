ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man Accused Of Assaulting 2 People With Pipe Arrested By Tulsa Police

By News On 6
Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said beat two people in the head with a PVC pipe.

Officers said this happened Sunday at the 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip around 8:30 p.m.

Police said Lorance Gilford, 55, hit a person in the head with the pipe and when a witness called police, Gilford confronted them and also hit them in the head.

Authorities said the first person was taken to the hospital.

Gilford was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

