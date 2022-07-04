ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Milwaukee 16-year-old Malik Simmons shot after fight over $10 belt, family says

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours before someone shot Malik Simmons near 105th and...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 18

Joe Robins
2d ago

Kids now a days kill each other over nothing cause they have no sense of responsibility,Respect, morals and no sense of love for each other

Reply
20
lurkingnpublic
2d ago

16 out at that time of the night especially in Milwaukee? Is the safety of your child not important?

Reply(1)
8
That Irish guy
16h ago

Kids are too afraid to fist fight. When I was in school, that's how we did it. Even if you lose, you live to fight another day.

Reply
2
