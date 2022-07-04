Milwaukee 16-year-old Malik Simmons shot after fight over $10 belt, family says
Kids now a days kill each other over nothing cause they have no sense of responsibility,Respect, morals and no sense of love for each other
16 out at that time of the night especially in Milwaukee? Is the safety of your child not important?
Kids are too afraid to fist fight. When I was in school, that's how we did it. Even if you lose, you live to fight another day.
