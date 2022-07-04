ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Detained basketball star Brittney Griner asks Biden ‘not to forget about me’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mzc3_0gUhFMWd00
Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki, just outside Moscow, on Friday.

The imprisoned basketball star Brittney Griner has made an appeal to Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives, saying she fears she may never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American detainees”.

Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said the letter was delivered on Monday. Most of the letter’s contents remain private, though Griner’s representatives shared a few lines from the handwritten note.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam war veteran,“ the Phoenix Mercury center added. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on 17 February on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial will resume on Thursday.

Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in US courts, acquittals can be overturned.

Griner pleaded with Biden in the letter to use his powers to ensure her return.

“Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore,” Griner said.

Griner has been able to have sporadic communications with family, friends and WNBA players through an email account her agent set up. The emails are printed out and delivered in bunches to Griner by her lawyer after they are vetted by Russian officials.

Griner’s supporters have encouraged a prisoner swap like the one in April that brought home the marine veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for a Russian pilot convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy. The state department in May designated her as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, in effect the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Griner isn’t the only American being wrongfully detained in Russia. Paul Whelan, a former marine and security director, is serving a 16-year sentence on an espionage conviction.

Comments / 25

Daniel Flip Navarro
2d ago

The guy you voted for can't help you, as well as the rest of America. you made the decision on who to vote for, this is what you get.

Reply(1)
21
John Fay
2d ago

She forgot about the US when she took a knee while our national anthem played. Now maybe we should forget about her.

Reply
25
Cynthia Moore
1d ago

l say we all forget about this woman who hates America 🇺🇸 I would also like to send LeBron to keep her company.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Vietnam War#Drug Trafficking#The White House#American#Russian#Phoenix Mercury
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: ‘Terrified’ WBNA player writes letter to Biden pleading for freedom from Russia

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday for what was expected to be the beginning of her trial on drug charges.The 31-year-old athlete was seen arriving at Khimki City Court outside of Moscow in handcuffs shortly after noon local time, with US embassy staff in attendance. She then heard her charges, including intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner accepted the charges and did not enter a plea, reports said.A centre for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner had played for UMMC...
NBA
CBS New York

"My wife is struggling and we have to help her": Brittney Griner's wife on WNBA star's detention

In a handwritten letter from Brittney Griner that was delivered to the White House on Monday, the WNBA player wrote how terrified she is that she may be imprisoned in Russia "forever." Griner's wife Cherelle told "CBS Mornings" that when she read the letter, she could feel the fear that Griner was experiencing. "She is probably the strongest person that I know, so she doesn't say words like that lightly. That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again. You know, I share those same sentiments," Cherelle said. Cherelle, who has only spoken recently to her wife through letters,...
BASKETBALL
The Guardian

The Guardian

344K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy