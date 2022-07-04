ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks malfunction sends OK mother to the hospital

By Nick Camper/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearing the end of an event at Scissortail Park, a fireworks display was cut short due to an erred firework exploding near a family.

“From what they told me, there was a firework that exploded at a much lower elevation,” said Oklahoma City Fire Shift Commander David Shearer.

A toddler and her mother both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The mother had first- and second- degree burns on the back of her legs and went to SSM St. Anthony to be treated, while her daughter had red marks.

“That’s the last thing that you want to happen on a fun evening,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Scissortail Park.

Heffernan said that all precautions were taken with the fire marshal, and the fireworks display was held on the bridge overlooking the south park pond.

It was a Sunday evening of music and fun.

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic held their traditional ‘Red, White, and Boom’ concert in the park.

Thousands sat around the stage and across the entirety of the grassy field.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt even had the crowd entertained for a period of time when he jumped up on stage to fill in for the conductor.

To conclude the night, fireworks were lit and the crowd “ooh’d and ah’d.”

But with just minutes left in the show, a firework didn’t get enough height before exploding near a spectating family.

“Thankfully it wasn’t a serious injury,” said Heffernan. “But nonetheless, we are going to work closely with the company and the fire marshal and see if there’s anything else we can do in the future that provides a little further measure of safety.”

ARC Pyrotechnics was the company used for the event. Heffernan said ARC had a track record of successful shows, but being that fireworks can be unpredictable, there is always a chance of an accident.

