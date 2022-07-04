RevPro Live In London 63 Results (7/3): Will Ospreay Faces Mad Kurt, Shota Umino In Action

WWE RAW Results – July 4, 2022. Your announcers are Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. The new United States Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring. Bobby says he has been waiting for this for a long time. He says he is happy to be able to welcome everyone to Raw. He says Independence Day holds a special place in all of our hearts and he says he could not be any prouder than standing in front of you as the United States Champion. It is not the title that makes the man, it is the man that makes the title. I say that to say this. There is not another man in any division or any promotion that can beat me for this title.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO