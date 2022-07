LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be below average in the Capital City on Thursday, but it will once again be very humid with thunderstorms possible throughout the day. It could be a wet start to your Thursday as showers and thunderstorms may be ongoing throughout much of the area. As the morning rain moves off to the east, it will be mostly cloudy with additional isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. It will be “cooler” across the state with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but muggy conditions will continue as well with high humidity expected statewide.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO