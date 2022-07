AEW reportedly planned to release Colt Cabana until wrestlers fought for him. As The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported back in late May, there have been rumors within AEW that Cabana’s absence was connected to his ex-best friend, AEW World Champion CM Punk. When Cabana signed a new AEW deal, which was encouraged by AEW Executive Vice Presidents and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, The Observer reported that he was slated for the new ROH brand. The fact that Cabana worked ROH Supercard of Honor XV but had missed all of the AEW tapings after signing his new deal was also mentioned at the time.

