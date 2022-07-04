ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD investigates after a man was robbed at gunpoint by two teens

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdWtR_0gUhDCln00
Police are investigating after two 17-year-old boys robbed a man at gunpoint in east Tulsa Monday afternoon. (barbol88/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Tulsa police officers responded to an armed robbery a home in east Tulsa.

The victim told police he had been robbed by acquaintances he’d known from Snap Chat he met one day prior at the Worthington Townhomes near E 21st St and S 129th E Ave.

Two 17-year-old boys picked the victim and his friend up to give them a ride to a quinceañera at a home near 71st and Lewis. The group was kicked out of the party for not being invited, according to police. The group returned to the victim’s house by way of the QuikTrip near E 31st and S 129th E Ave.

The victim left the car at the QuikTrip, and one of the suspects produced a black pistol and robbed the victim of cash, an iPhone and a bag.

The suspects were last seen leaving the QuikTrip parking lot in a silver or light blue Hyundai Tucson, according to police.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

$14K in perfume stolen from Oklahoma store; GPS trackers lead police to suspects

TULSA, Okla. — Four people are facing charges in connection with the theft of $14,000 in perfume from an Oklahoma beauty supply store. According to KOKI-TV, Tulsa police arrested Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire and Delisha Logan on charges of grand larceny after a former felony conviction in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon at an Ulta store in Tulsa. A fourth suspect, Micah Goff, also was arrested and charged with larceny, authorities said.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD searching for man who stole a west Tulsa home’s air conditioning unit

TULSA, Okla. — With a high of 103 degrees today, we can all thank a man called Willis Carrier for inventing the first air conditioner in July of 1902. Tulsa Police are asking the public to help identify another man who was believed to have broken into a home near West 41st Street and 33rd West Avenue and stolen their air conditioning unit.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

4 Arrested in Tulsa Beauty Store Theft

Three women are in jail after they were accused of stealing $14,000 worth of make-up from a beauty store. According to police, officers responded to an alarm call from the Ulta Beauty store near 71st and Memorial on Sunday shortly after 12:30 PM as the women stuffed their bags full of products and took off. The police were able to track their vehicle with a GPS tracker connected to the stolen merchandise. The vehicle was found at the Edenwood Apartments near 2100 North Hartford.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Mother and juvenile injured in brawl at west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were hurt in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight started around 1:15 a.m. when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward a group of juveniles walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Robbery#Violent Crime#Tpd#Quiktrip#Cox Media Group
KTUL

Armed robbery at east Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Tulsa officers responded to an armed robbery call near South Garnett Road and East 41st Street. The victim said they had been robbed by an acquaintance from Snapchat that was met the previous day at the Worthington Townhomes. Two 17-year-old white...
TULSA, OK
KWQC

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man steals Stormtrooper off front porch

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was caught on camera stealing a Stormtrooper decoration from the “Star Wars” franchise off a front porch in Tulsa, police said. The Tulsa Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The incident happened around...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Witnesses recall terrifying brawl in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were injured in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight broke out around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward children walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near W 61st Street and S Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Bixby PD, OSBI investigate death investigation in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating two deaths. Officers responded to a home on S. 96th E. Place around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Someone inside the home called 911. When they entered the home, officers found a...
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

Boy hit by car in Tulsa while lighting fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Firefighters put out company trailer fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A container company is cleaning up after a fire early Wednesday morning. Tulsa firefighters put out a trailer fire with composted cardboard inside around 2 a.m. at Harley Hollan Companies near East 61st Street and South Garnett Road. Firefighters said there was an ember on the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy