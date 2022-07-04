ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fourth of July is Fish for Free Day in PA

By Chelsea Swift
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xqp0y_0gUhDBt400

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — July Fourth is a Fish for Free Day across the commonwealth.

Fish for Free Days allow anyone to legally fish in Pennsylvania waterways without a fishing license. Many anglers in the area headed to Presque Isle State Park to fish on the Fourth of July.

One resident fishing on Presque Isle said it’s a chance to teach his family about the hobby. Another fisherman said it’s just another day. He said he spends a lot of time on the peninsula with his grandson.

“They don’t have licenses, so it’s a great opportunity for them to fish with me and for anybody that has an inclining to try it out and see if they like it without spending the $40 for a license,” said Eric Hall.

“We’re always down here, we live right up Peninsula Drive, so we come down here almost everyday,” said Mark Chin.

The other Fish for Free Day this year has already passed, so after today, those interested in fishing must have a license.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Small predator could make a comeback to PA wildlife

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A weasel-like animal that once called Pennsylvania home could return to the Keystone State. The American Marten was native to Pennsylvania’s northern forests until it was extirpated in the early 20th century due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. They’re about 20-28 inches long and on average grow to be 3.1 lbs. But, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Game Commission urges hunters to support ending ‘pink envelopes’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking hunters to support a bill that would make it easier to obtain an antlerless deer license. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over-the-counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Four Pennsylvania laws that are just plain weird

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Every state has its laws that residents might consider antiquated, useless, or just plain silly. Did you know that Pennsylvania has some laws that may not feel like, well, actual laws?. Here is a list of some Pennsylvania laws that you might think are fake, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#July Fourth#Presque Isle State Park#Fish For Free Day
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with a Grand Old Flag

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We revisit a special Fourth of July trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. It was in 2011 when Mike Stevens took a long look at the colors that started it all. Check out stories from WNEP's Video Vault/Back Down the Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
abc27 News

Shapiro campaign stops in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters the campaign for Pennsylvania Governor is ramping up. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro made campaign stops in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro held a meet and greets Wednesday. The first in Columbia County and the second in Schuylkill County. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing

Paul and Christine, of Montgomery County, know what it feels like to helplessly watch their child’s mental health deteriorate.  After two hospitalizations in 2020 and 2021 for mental health crises, their 30-year-old son stopped taking his medication and following other aspects of his treatment plan. He rarely leaves his room, doesn’t make eye contact and […] The post PA’s controversial mental health law on involuntary treatment stands to get a test run more than 3 years after its passing appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

More than 80 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. – More than 80 municipal police departments from counties in southeastern Pennsylvania will join state police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities, officials said. The state Transportation Department announced Tuesday that police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy