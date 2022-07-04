Coralville Officer dies after suffering a medical issue

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A three-year-old boy wounded during a shooting at a Coralville apartment complex over the weekend has died. The shooting happened around 12:19 Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Boston Way, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found three-year-old Damaria Sanders suffering […]
A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue. According to the the Coralville Police Department Facebook page Sergeant John Williams suffered an acute medical emergency after responding to a child shooting call to which he responded on Sunday. Sgt. Williams had served...
LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Three people are injured after a house explosion in a northwest Iowa county Wednesday morning. The Ida County Sheriff says the explosion happened at about 9:30 a.m. north of Battle Creek in the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue. When the call came in about the explosion, first responders from surrounding towns were sent to the scene, including firefighters and EMTs.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a rollover crash about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets. According to police, there were three cars involved, and one rolled over. Police said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Crews had to clean up a large branch that came down near West Elementary on the city's west side. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to discuss a scam involving gas cards. Dyersville city council approves up to $9.5 million in rebates for Field of Dreams expansion.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.
The GuideLink Center in Iowa City will remain closed until Wednesday morning after an assault incident this afternoon. According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement was called to the Center on Southgate Avenue after an individual came into the building and began physically assaulting staff members. Once officers arrived on scene, the individual began assaulting them, and the individual was detained.
Cyber attack at Cedar Rapids Schools shuts down summer programming for the week. Hundreds of families in the Cedar Rapids school district no longer have summer programming this week due to a cyberattack. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cedar Rapids Community School Board will meet Wednesday to discuss ways the...
A Ladora Iowa man has been taken into custody on warrants stemming from a reckless driving incident in Iowa City this past April. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Tracy Ayers was observed driving in a reckless manner while trying to avoid law enforcement at around 4:30 on April 5th. He allegedly drove on a sidewalk between residential buildings on Gilbert Street before popping a tire. Ayers then reportedly fled on foot.
Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that occurred over the holiday weekend. Officers were called to Shamrock Place Saturday night just after 8:30 on reports of multiple shots fired. Arriving police found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons. A release...
Procedure initially developed for breast cancer helping other patients in Des Moines. Mary Sugden, with our coverage partner WOI in Des Moines, has the story of how this surgery is helping one Iowa become cancer-free. Updated: 4 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne talked to people in Dubuque celebrating the air...
Coralville Police and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating gunshot injuries sustained by a three-year-old child Sunday. According to a news release, Coralville Police were dispatched to a Boston Way apartment complex at approximately 12:19pm on reports of the incident involving a three-year-old. Emergency personnel transported the child...
An Iowa City man who allegedly strangled the woman he was staying with was arrested after the woman contacted authorities. Police say the woman told them the incident occurred sometime on the 7th of June, when 37-year-old Joshua Deverney allegedly strangled her. The victim stated that she blacked out during the incident and complained of pain. She reportedly failed to notify police right away because she was afraid of what Deverney might do.
An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession and interference with official acts was spotted and arrested Sunday. An officer spotted 32-year-old Adam Vanourney of Amhurst Street on a bike in the 1600 block of South First Street at approximately 8 pm. The officer activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop, but Vanourney allegedly continued to peddle away. The officer followed him until he got off his bike and hid behind a vehicle. Vanourney was quickly found and arrested.
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A young child suffered gunshot wounds in a Sunday afternoon incident, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:19 p.m., the Coralville Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Boston Way. Officers located the 3-year-old child who had been shot.
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
July, 15, 2017 – Family, community mark five years since Evansdale abduction and murders. Feb. 3, 2015 – Investigators focus on Seven Bridges area where cousins’ bodies found. A great night for Fireworks! But heat and storms possible Tuesday. A great night for Fireworks! But heat and...
