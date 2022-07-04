Coralville Officer dies after suffering a medical issue

An Iowa City man who allegedly strangled the woman he was staying with was arrested after the woman contacted authorities. Police say the woman told them the incident occurred sometime on the 7th of June, when 37-year-old Joshua Deverney allegedly strangled her. The victim stated that she blacked out during the incident and complained of pain. She reportedly failed to notify police right away because she was afraid of what Deverney might do.

