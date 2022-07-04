ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Astronauts Check Out Their New Electric Transports

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may remember an electric vehicle startup called Canoo that went public back in 2020. Canoo has shown off some funky yet practical EVs, including a Lifestyle Vehicle and a pickup truck that outmatches the Tesla Cybertruck in terms of configurability. The company has faced various ups and downs recently, including...

carbuzz.com

