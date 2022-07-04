ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Surfside Beach golf cart parade finishes before the storm

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFYCp_0gUhCuCc00

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach’s annual golf cart parade wrapped up right before the Independence Day storm kicked in.

Monday morning, golf carts cruised down Ocean Boulevard between 16th Avenue North and 16th Avenue South.

The carts were sporting their best red, white and blue while waving flags, blowing bubbles and throwing candy out to the hundreds of spectators that lined the streets.

For some people, the golf cart parade is something that they do every year.

“We come to support it every year,” said Fred Alley, Surfside Beach resident. “It’s good to see such a turnout of people.”

For others, the parade is a brand new family tradition.

“This is actually our kids’ first time of having a Fourth of July parade,” Tyler Brown, said. “I saw they were having this event, so we decided to stop in and let the kids kind of experience their first ever parade.”

To add another layer of fun to the event, the golf cart parade is a competition. Judges are situated throughout the parade route critiquing the carts and determining first, second and third place.

Surfside Beach residents do not mind the influx of tourists that flock to see the parade each year. They gladly join them along the streets to celebrate American.

“It’s such a great thing that the city, Surfside, does for our citizens and for our military personnel,” Alley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Photographer in search of permanent home for collection of Myrtle Beach images

Jack Thompson has been photographing Myrtle Beach since he was 13. More than 70 years later, he has enough photographs to fill a warehouse but nowhere to put them. For the last seven years, Thompson has had a studio in the Superblock area on 9th Avenue North. But the landlord forced him to suddenly vacate the building and a friend offered a vacant space on Broadway Street as a temporary location until Aug. 1.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Boat hits Little River jetties, 8 rescued, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were rescued after a boat hit the Little River jetties, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. There were no serious injuries, and the DNR said those aboard the boat were transferred to an Horry County Fire Rescue boat and taken to land. In a […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Rain doesn’t stop Murrells Inlet boat parade

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The 39th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade cruised down the MarshWalk just before the rain kicked in.  The Fourth of July celebration is a Grand Strand staple. Dozens of boats float down the water each year sporting their best red, white, and blue.  Many community members make the parade a […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
SheKnows

The Most Mouthwatering Dishes Worth Traveling to Myrtle Beach For—& Where to Find Them

Click here to read the full article. Myrtle Beach may be best known for its miles of white sandy beaches and laid-back living, but this coastal destination also packs some serious flavor. While seafood reigns supreme here, some of the area’s most iconic eats take the land into account as well. From She-crab soup to hushpuppies, we’ve spotlighted the region’s most famous fare, which is reason enough to travel to this Southern hot spot. Cue your appetite and hit the road. She-Crab Soup A rich, creamy chowder-like concoction, She-crab soup consists of lump crab meat, crab row, which only comes from female...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
The Post and Courier

4 injured in boat accident on Great Pee Dee River

GEORGETOWN — Four people were injured July 5 when their ski boat struck an unidentified object in the Great Pee Dee River. “Four people were injured, two were airlifted out and two were carried by ground,” Georgetown County Fire and EMS Chief James Falkenhagen said July 6. “We received a report of a boat accident with injuries.”
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
wpde.com

1 injured following shooting near downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — UPDATE: Police investigate early morning Myrtle Beach shooting near Broadway Street, Hwy 501. Police are investigating a shooting near downtown Myrtle Beach early Wednesday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around 1:17 a.m. to the area of 8th Avenue North and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Another Shooting, One Injured In Myrtle Beach July 4th Week

Police are investigating a 1 a.m. shooting near downtown Myrtle Beach early Wednesday morning, July 6th. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded around 1:17 a.m. to the area of 8th Avenue North and Kings Highway in reference to shots fired. Officers immediately searched the area and found the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Golf#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Golf Carts#Vehicles#American#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBF

Cheers to 28 years with Benjamin’s Bakery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - What started as a local bakery here along the Grand Strand nearly 28 years ago has since expanded in more ways than they ever imagined. Benjamin’s Bakery and Café in Surfside Beach is a local staple and after one visit it’s easy to see why.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach 4th Of July 2022 In Black And White

Myrtle Beach is OUR spot for the 4th of July. There is nothing and no place that screams more “America” and “Freedom” to be than “The Dirty Myrtle.” We’ve been going there for the last ten years, and this year the law of averages caught up to us. Sure, we’ve had some brief showers at night that may have inconvenienced burger cooking on the grill or delayed fireworks, but rain has never caused a washout of celebrating our nation’s independence…until today. And although the day ended early and on a wet note, we thought we’d share what we saw to start the holiday out in front of “Ocean Annie’s” at Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Myrtle Beach’s grooviest coffee shop

A newer, little coffee shop in Myrtle Beach is making big waves, and it’s easy to see the passion put into starting up the business. “Our space is small, but we try to maximize and we make adjustments every single day to make sure we keep that guest experience super high,” said Lori Lesnansky, the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy