Memphis, TN

Water safety: Drowning kills nearly 4,000 people each year

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Fourth of July and the rest of the summer, people will be hitting pools, lakes, and rivers across the Mid-South.

As you plan for some fun in the sun, experts urge families to prioritize water safety.

The water is a cool and fun place for many kids to enjoy the hot summer months under the sunshine.

But if they aren’t comfortable in the water, experts say it could be dangerous.

“Turning your back for a split second, you could easily get distracted and so a split second turns into a minute, two minutes, five minutes, and then that’s all it takes for injury,” Dr. Michael Holder, an emergency physician at Baptist Children’s Hospital, said.

Holder said drowning is a year-round problem, but they see more incidents and water-related injuries in the summer.

“One thing to be mindful of is it doesn’t take a whole lot of water to have submergent injury,” he said.

According to the CDC, drowning kills nearly 4,000 people each year in the United States. More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death.

“If you know you are not a strong swimmer, stay in the shallow water. If you know your kids aren’t strong swimmers, put them in a lifejacket,” Dr. Beth Choby, a family physician at St. Francis Hospital, said.

Doctors say teaching your child how to swim early can help to prevent a tragedy.

If you see someone who you think is drowning, Dr. Choby said you should call 911 before trying to rescue them yourself.

“Make sure that if you go in, you’ll actually be able to pull them out. Because sometimes when people go in, especially if they’re not strong swimmers, you’ll end up with multiple victims that day,” she said.

There is also a concern for “dry drowning.” That happens when a person breathes in water due to a near-drowning or struggle in the water.

A person who experiences a “close call” can seem fine for several hours before symptoms appear. Doctors say these patients need to be taken to the emergency room.

