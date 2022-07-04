ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Brad Underwood excited for Zacharie Perrin to join the team in August

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cXzR_0gUhC7Tc00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood is excited to bring in another player to the 2022 class. Underwood says Zacharie Perrin can bring versatility to the program.

The 6’10”, 220 pound forward from France emerged on the scene last summer when making the French U18 national team. Underwood says it’s a long process to recruit internationally and they have to talk to NBA scouts and lots of coaches to learn about international player’s characters. Underwood says Perrin will have to adapt to the culture and language, but says he’s excited to see what the forward can do when he gets to Illinois in August.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Brad Underwood said. “He’s very young, which is exciting to see his success against older players and his move up through the amateur ranks. A guy again who I think his versatility, Zach is a guy that can step out and shoot it. He’s grown a lot here in the last couple years so his body’s changed.”

He went on to say he wants Perrin to train with the strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, to hopefully gain about 15 more pounds. Perrin will arrive to Illinois in August after playing in turkey for the Fiba U18 European Championships.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Mike Turk let go after long run at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced on Wednesday he has fired Mike Turk. The Illini director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country programs had been at Illinois since 2006, starting as an assistant, then working his way up to head coach before assuming the role of program director […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

Illinois Football: Newest Illini commit lands in top 800 for class of 2023

The recruiting rankings are finally updated, and it looks like the Illinois football team landed a highly-regarded talent on the 4th of July. Recruiting is really starting to heat up for the Illini. Over the last couple of weeks, we were able to land four players for the class of 2023. The most recent commitment for the Orange and Blue was Kenari Wilcher on Monday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

The lasting impact of Coach Cass

Although years have passed from his coaching career, Urbana High School’s former Coach David Casstevens’ impact is still felt by family and former players. CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian introduces you to Coach and daughter Jodi Short.
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
WCIA

Orange and Blue Kids Football Camp hosted by Tailon Leitzsey

Tailon Leitzsey, University of Illinois football player and Founder/Executive Director of the Leitzsey Family Foundation, shares details on his upcoming camp. Leitzsey Family Foundation’s mission is to serve, educate, and empower others to achieve their dreams. Currently we are doing this by hosting a free youth football camp for children between the ages of 6 and 13 years old. The goal is to use football as a platform to connect with the parents and children. We are also hosting a back pack drive in hopes to make sure as many kids as possible can go to school prepared and not have to worry about the basic supplies. We want to give them the tools to help set them up for success.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Dans crush Cornbelters to stay in first place

DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Danville Dans started the second half of their season in a big way, crushing the Normal Cornbelters 14-0 Tuesday night at Danville Stadium to remain in first place in the Prospect League Wabash River Division.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Mahomet’s Luke Gannon continues on PGA Tour

SILVIS (WCIA) — Mahomet’s Luke Gannon is continuing to make his mark in professional golf. The SIUC grad has partial status on the PGA tour Canada. He qualified for the us open at Brookline two weeks ago, but missed the cut. After Monday qualifying into the John Deere Classic last season, the Wichita, Kansas native […]
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Underwood
WCIA

3-star recruit Kenari Wilcher commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three star Florida native Kenari Wilcher announced his commitment to Illinois. The Florida native announced his commitment on social media. He had 10 offers, with some from Indiana, Kentucky, WKU and more. Wilcher is a 6’1″, 175 pound defensive back. That makes 15 in the 2023 class.
ILLINOIS STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Watch now: Who had dinner with Doug Collins

Bloomington-Normal’s favorite son returned to his college town to help raise funds for Marcfirst. Collins entertained the crowds with stories of days at ISU, playing for the first black had coach in NCAA Division I history, his Chicago Bulls days and the infamous 1972 Munich Olympics. Interviewed by the “Voice of the Redbirds” Dick Luedke, Collins spun story after story for an engrossed audience.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Lake Land College grieves baseball player

MATOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lakeland College student athlete, Lucas Otto, has died as a result of a collision on I- 72. Otto graduated from ALAH in 2020 and played for the Springfield Horseshoes. Lake Land College is grieving the player. “The Lake Land College Athletic Community is deeply saddened by the loss of Lucas Otto. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New look coming to Champaign Biaggi’s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Biaggi’s in Champaign is set to close soon for a nearly $500,000 renovation. Customers can expect to see new flooring, lighting and a brand-new color palette as well as a new bar. The remodel is expected to start on July 16 and the restaurant will reopen on August 6. Stay up […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#National Team#French#Fiba#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Sunflower maze to bloom at Clearview Farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is one month away from sunflower blooms. Clearview Farm in Champaign is ready for this year’s maze. In a Facebook post, the farm released their new maze design – the state of Illinois with major interstates. Jim Goss, the vice president of Clearview Farm, said the farm expects the sunflowers to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Balloons Over Vermilion returns for sixth year

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — 32 hot air balloons will take over the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville this weekend. Pilots from 14 different states will be with the balloons.  This is part of the sixth annual Balloons Over Vermilion event.  Pat O’Sgaughnessy, co-chairman, said this event really brings the community together.  “Our motto’s always been […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Our Town Savoy: Captain Jack’s

Captain Jack’s Treasures is about connecting people with items that remind them of their childhood!. 501 South Dunlap Ave., Savoy, IL, United States, Illinois.
SAVOY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

‘He had a very big heart’: Auto show to honor avid car fan

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — This weekend, Amy Thompson is remembering her son, Colton Wright, with a car show at the Village Mall in Danville.  He was shot and killed by someone he knew while in Florida in December 2021. He was 24 years old.  Thompson said her son had a big heart and was caring, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Tropical Chicken with Anita Dukeman

It’s not summer until you fire up the backyard grill. Anita Dukeman is back with a tasty chicken recipe perfect for grilling season. But how did America fall in love with backyard BBQs?. Henry Ford in the early 1920s began marketing the first metal-box (brazier) grill and sold them...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Pavement fails on Curtis Road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in the southwest part of Champaign is closed after the pavement buckled on Tuesday. The pavement failure happened on eastbound Curtis Road near the intersection with Mattis Avenue, across from the Carle on Curtis hospital. The buckling stretched across the entire width of eastbound Curtis, necessitating the closure of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Extreme heat and buckling roads

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This road is open again after yesterday’s almost 100-degrees took its toll. Crews were out today repairing buckling on Curtis Road in Champaign. Experts say the roads tend to buckle in the high temperatures, because there’s little to no shade. “On our perimeter, peripheral roads that don’t have any sort of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy