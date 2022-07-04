Mass. doctor on how hospitals plan for mass casualty events

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON – More money has been provided for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits in Massachusetts. State officials announced that the program, which was created to offer more food security for children across the state who weren’t able to attend school or childcare due to COVID-19, will be funded through the summer.
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in North Attleborough early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on North Washington Street. Emergency Medical Service crews at the scene told ABC 6 News that the person was injured. The...
This is the first installment of Rhode Works, an Uprise RI summer series on work, labor, and unions in Rhode Island. Every summer hundreds of people from across the globe come to Block Island to work as dishwashers and waitstaff, deckhands and cleaners, at businesses catering to summer tourists. While Block Island has only around 1,000 year round residents, in the summer months the population explodes to 15,000 or 20,000, as New Englanders flock to the island for vacation. According to a report from 2000, the most recent year for which revenue estimates are available, spending by tourists on Block Island equals nearly $60 million each year. Profits from these businesses flow into the hands of a select few families out on the island, who own the majority of the tourist businesses there.
LINCOLN, N.H. — A popular theme park in New Hampshire is mourning the death of a beloved bear who entertained millions of people over the years. Clark’s Trading Post on Tuesday announced the death of their 19-year-old show bear, Pemigewasset Avery Clark. “We lost a gentle giant from...
Two officers were sent to the hospital after an incident with a Massachusetts man that was previously armed. According to Duxbury Police, Officers observed a man behaving erratically in the area of 2 Tremont Street (Route 3A). A detective in an unmarked cruiser observed the man in the middle of...
A couple of new COVID-19 subvariants have some Massachusetts health specialists worried that a "new wave" could impact the Bay State this summer, resulting in the return of masks, at least indoors. The Boston Herald's Rick Sobey reported that "Two omicron subvariants are on the rise across the region, and...
Governor Ned Lamont – joined by Access Health CT, the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy – today announced that additional Connecticut residents are now eligible for the Covered Connecticut program and that new benefits have been added. Initially launched in July 2021, the program has been providing health insurance at no cost to more than 800 parents and caretaker relatives in the state who meet all eligibility requirements.
NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. — A trainee was injured Wednesday morning after accidentally discharging his firearm at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, state police confirm to WCVB. Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said the trainee suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his lower leg. "The trainee sustained...
Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,813 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 48 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 176 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts family visiting grandparents survived the Fourth of July parade shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, despite being in close proximity to the shooter. Southborough resident Shawn Cotreau; his wife, Jacqueline, and their three sons, 11-year-old Cole, 9-year-old Dylan, and 2-year-old Cash visit...
My mother is in town for a week so I decided to treat her to some filet mignon on the grill on Tuesday. The best part about having a new driveway is that I can pull my grill out of the garage and grill on the driveway. My old driveway...
The subject of lunch breaks came up in discussion last week around the radio station as employees were planning their upcoming days' events and summer vacation, etc. For the most part, salaried employees in the State of Massachusetts work the standard 40 hours, you know, 8 hours Monday through Friday.
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire officials say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a boat propeller in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend. Barnstable officials said they were called to the harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 31-year-old victim with severe leg injuries. Witnesses had already applied a tourniquet to limit the man's blood loss.
Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer HMart will open two new stores this month—one in the Aloha State and the other in the Bay State, according to HMart’s website. The chain, established in New York in 1982 as Han Ah Reum (a Korean phrase meaning “arm full of groceries”), said its newest locations will bein Pearl City, Hawaii, and Quincy, Massachusetts.
HOOKSETT, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers were trying to make drivers more aware of the move-over law Wednesday, stepping up patrols and using an airplane to spot violators. Twenty troopers took part in Wednesday morning's patrols, part of an effort to enforce a law that's often ignored. "The...
A boater remains missing after a search was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police’s air wing and dive team Monday, according to the state police. The boater, which police described as a male in his 50s, was reported missing around 5:50 p.m. Monday from the vicinity of Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester, according to the state police. He was originally reported as a missing swimming, however, state police later said he was a boater.
