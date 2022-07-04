ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Police Working to Identify Battery Suspect

Tampa, Florida
 2 days ago

Tampa Police Detectives are working to identify the suspect seen in this video. On two different occasions on 6/5/22, he approached two different females in the Villa Sonoma Condos (4221 W. Spruce St). He grabbed one female by the wrist and began making sexually explicit comments to her. He approached the second female, offering money for sex. If you can help identify this subject, please contact Tampa Police at 813.231.6130 or use the TampaPD app (available for download on Apple and Google Play).

(22-229863)

