Wednesday morning was one of the warmest on record in Indianapolis. The heat and humidity are easing but not breaking just yet. But rainfall is still lacking. It was a tropical start out the door on Wednesday with the WARMEST LOW temperature in 10 years in the city of Indianapolis. The 80-degree low at daybreak is ONLY the SECOND TIME in 86 years to start a morning this warm, previously in 2012. You have to go back to the dust bowl era to find lows this warm, prior to 2012 it was in 1936.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO