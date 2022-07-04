Police: Deadly crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge

A deadly crash has shut down eastbound I-70 at Kipling in Wheat Ridge, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Two vehicles were involved. Wheat Ridge police say a 25-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 26-year-old female passenger from the same vehicle was injured in the crash.

No one from the second vehicle was injured, according to police.

Wheat Ridge police say a Jeep and sedan were traveling eastbound on I-70 when the Jeep clipped the sedan. The Jeep rolled, and both vehicles ended up on the frontage road, according to police.

Eastbound I-70 between Ward and Kipling is currently closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.