4th of July firework safety

It's one of the best times of the year in Grand Junction, Colorado because we are just days away from the opening of the carnival midway and the Mesa County Fair. The midway rides open on July 9th with fair activities underway on July 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mesa County Fair website. You know your favorite radio station will have tickets for you to win on our mobile app, right? Woohoo!

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO