ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

4th of July firework safety

By Gabriel Gonzalez
nbc11news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 4th of July is here! Grand Junction held plenty of events throughout the day today to celebrate our independence. A parade kicked things off at 10 AM in downtown Grand Junction with the last event taking place tonight at the newly renovated Lincoln Park stadium...

www.nbc11news.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Enjoy the 2022 Mesa County Fair in Grand Junction, Colorado

It's one of the best times of the year in Grand Junction, Colorado because we are just days away from the opening of the carnival midway and the Mesa County Fair. The midway rides open on July 9th with fair activities underway on July 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mesa County Fair website. You know your favorite radio station will have tickets for you to win on our mobile app, right? Woohoo!
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks, and on Sunday, the City of Fruita is prepared for just that-- a glimmering display of lights in the sky for the community. “We want everyone to come down and enjoy,” said Recreation Manager Tom Casal.
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City looking to fund new artificial turf for Suplizio Field

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Since 2019, millions of dollars have been spent in renovating the Lincoln Park Complex in Grand Junction. $11.6 million was set aside for the project. Funding came from the City of Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Baseball Committee, School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University. Money has gone toward building new seating and a new artificial turf field at Stoker Stadium. But one area that wasn’t funded in the master plan was the field at Suplizio.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
nbc11news.com

Heat builds to triple digits by this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. Where rain does fall, it can fall heavily. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially on wildfire burn scars and in urban areas with poor drainage. Storms can also frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Cost to Mesa County for scandal surrounding Tina Peters is at $1.3M

$1,260,515.92 and counting. That’s the cost so far in taxpayer money to Mesa County, to date at least, for the issues surrounding Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters in her so-far failed attempts to show election fraud in the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections. Those expenses, however, don’t include...
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Firework#Smartphone App#Parade#Localevent#Local Life
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to send a letter to Colorado’s Secretary of State demanding she remove special election watchers for the November General Election. Jenna Griswold ordered them after a grand jury indicted suspended Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters for election tampering. While not...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

GJ Cannabis Business License Application Review

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — 47 applications had been submitted before the deadline of 5 p.m. on June 8, 2022, for the City of Grand Junction’s Cannabis Business License. The City’s website has a listing of the 26 completed ones out of the ones that were submitted. However, the City Clerk’s Office discovered 21 applications to be incomplete after reviewing them, and those applicants have been notified by letter with a chance to appeal.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KJCT8

Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many locations in the lower valleys remained dry today, but higher elevations have experienced different weather activity. Areas like the San Juans have experienced some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. As a result, some changes will occur tomorrow in the lower valleys before conditions dry up later in the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Flash Flood Watch

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — There is currently a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the central mountain zones due to monsoon moisture fueling scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday July 5, 2022 from 3 P.M. until 9 P.M. this evening. UPDATE: I-70 is opened for now.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Montrose Woman Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Megan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado, has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado. According to the guilty deal, Hess planned and carried out a plot to...
MONTROSE, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado South central Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Naturita, or 34 miles southeast of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Naturita. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 30 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 31 and 63. Colorado 145 between mile markers 115 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy