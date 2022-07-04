Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ford County in east central Illinois Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatsworth, moving southeast at 25 mph. This storm has a history of producing wind damage! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Paxton, Gilman, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 258 and 282. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FORD COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO