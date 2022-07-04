ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police find body in trunk during traffic stop

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Detroit police stopped a vehicle while...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer and suspect die in shooting on city's west side

FOX 2 - A Detroit police officer and a suspect have both been shot and killed near Joy Road and Marlowe Street Wednesday night. Police were responding to reports of the suspect shooting indiscriminately, using a Draco assault rifle - and the officer who was fatally wounded was among the first to the scene. His partner returned fire and fatally shot the suspect.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect, 2 Persons Of Interest After 19-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Cadillac Square. Suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Cadillac Square | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 3, at about 3:30 a.m., in the area of Bates and Cadillac Square. A 19-year-old man was fatally shot. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and his friends got into an argument with another group of people and then a suspect began firing multiple shots. Two female persons of interested...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

22-year-old Canton man charged in death of 29-year-old after body found in Inkster

INKSTER (WWJ) -- A Canton Township man has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in Inkster over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Alijah Williams, 22, was arraigned in 22nd District Court Wednesday on charges filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor, including one count of homicide and one count of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
INKSTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother and daughter hurt in deadly hit-and-run crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the ICU tonight after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side. Police say a stolen truck hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville streets last week, with everyone in that car then taking off. Witnesses told police there...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Detroit Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Cousin

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday. Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield. Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument. The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria. If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy