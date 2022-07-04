ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite County, MT

Flood Advisory issued for Granite by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Lower Clark Fork Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, eastern Clearwater and southwestern Missoula Counties through 645 PM MDT/545 PM PDT/ At 610 PM MDT/510 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29 miles west of Woodside, or 30 miles west of Hamilton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lolo Pass and Powell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

