ASHEBORO N.C. – No one was injured in what officials are calling an accidental house fire last night in Asheboro. According to Samantha East, Public Information Officer with the Asheboro Fire Department at 10:42 pm, crews with the Asheboro Fire Department, along with Randolph County EMS were paged out to a structure fire at 1303 Uwharrie St. Officers with the Asheboro Police Department in the area reported heavy smoke billowing from windows of the home when they arrived.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO