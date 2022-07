WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Superior Court Judge has agreed to allow the release of body camera footage from the Wilmington Police Department regarding an incident police with a man the day before he was found dead on the property of a local brewery. WECT and Port City Daily have continued to follow the story and the circumstances that led to his death. Now, the video and audio gives a firsthand look into how police handled their call with Val D’Auvray on April 17, 2022.

