Police identify cyclist, fireworks stand worker struck and killed in Northeast DC

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) — Police have identified the two victims killed in a crash in northeast Washington D.C. Saturday evening. Metropolitan Police officials said the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was traveling northbound on Minnesota Avenue NE approaching the...

wjla.com

Comments / 2

 

WJLA

SEE IT: Helicopter lands on 395 in DC to medevac injured officer

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Drivers on 395 in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon witnessed quite the sight -- a helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway in order to medevac an injured motorcycle officer. Park Police says one of their motorcycle officers was involved in a single-vehicle crash on...
Shore News Network

32 Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight yesterday morning. This incident took place on the 100 block of Yuma Street in Southeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 12:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to...
WJLA

Man wanted in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police in D.C. said they are looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide earlier this week. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by a citizen in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast on Tuesday around 1:10 a.m. and found a teen boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the boy, identified as 16-year-old Levoire Simmons, of Northeast, D.C., was pronounced dead on the scene.
localdvm.com

DC officer shoots pit bull that charged K9

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Officer fired a shot at a pit bull on Wednesday during an incident at Fort Davis Park. According to MPD Commander Ralph Ennis, a K9 unit officer and his dog, a Pointer, were walking in the park when an unleashed pit bull attacked the canine. The officer “pleaded with the dog’s owner to get control of the dog.” After temporarily restraining the dog, he broke loose and attacked the Pointer a second time. That’s when the officer fired one shot, striking the pit bull.
Shore News Network

Police Make Arrest in Southwest D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives have made an arrest in the shooting of a man that took place on June 21st. This incident happened on the Unit Block of Galveston Street in Southwest, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 6:14 pm, members of the Seventh...
Shore News Network

Two Shot, One Dead in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Southwest, D.C. This incident took place on July 4th on the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:01 am, members of the Seventh District responded...
fox5dc.com

Police search for suspect accused of killing 16-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast D.C. earlier this week. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace. According to police, officers responded to...
fox5dc.com

Teens arrested after carjacking in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two teens were arrested Wednesday in connection with a carjacking where a woman was dragged in her own vehicle in Downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police confirm the woman was carjacked after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. FOX 5 was told the woman stopped to visit the...
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
Daily Voice

Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
WUSA9

Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
Shore News Network

28 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
WJLA

Squeegee worker kills driver after altercation in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man tried to attack a group of them with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor, police said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the driver had an interaction with the workers near Conway and Light streets that grew "heated" around 4:30 p.m. The driver at some point parked his car and attempted to attack the group of workers with the bat. Harrison said it was unclear if the man actually struck any of the workers. Then one of the workers pulled out a gun and shot the driver, Harrison said.
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in fiery crash on I-70 on-ramp in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Ellicott City in which a man died. County police said an SUV was traveling on the ramp from U.S. Route 29 north to eastbound Interstate 70 around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a sign pole. Police...
DC News Now

Man arrested for having Molotov cocktails in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — US Capitol Police (USCP) have arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails. According to the tweet, at around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Massachusetts Ave, west of North Capitol St., there was a man with two Molotov cocktails hanging around the area. There is no evidence that it […]
