ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Workout experts say during a first alert heat advisory there are some steps to take before you head outside to get your daily steps in. “I always tell people if you feel light-headed or if you’re feeling nauseous let’s pause alright and then get a little water and get back to the workout always making sure we are feeling good,” explained trainer Jose Mendoza.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO