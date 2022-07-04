ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rockies vs. Dodgers odds, prediction, picks for Independence Day

By Erich Richter
 2 days ago

Happy Independence Day!

Only rivaled by Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, baseball on the Fourth of July is one of the most romantic things to look at in all of sports. Thinking about “The Sandlot,” when the boys play their Fourth of July baseball game while fireworks go off in the sky is a nostalgic feeling.

As the years have gone by, the way we enjoy sports has changed. Few as important as the legalization of mobile sports betting which is up to 21 states.

On all baseball games today, if you place a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay of $25 or more on FanDuel Sportsbook , you will get $5 in free bets for each home run hit in that game (max five home runs). This promotion is available for all users and can only be used once today.

Rockies vs. Dodgers odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : COL +2.5 (-125) vs. LAD -2.5 (+105)

Moneyline: COL (+240) vs. LAD (-300)

Total : Ovef 8 (-120) | Under 8 (+100)

Rockies vs. Dodgers probable pitchers

Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31) vs. Julio Urias (6-6, 2.64)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aE465_0gUh7d0j00
Freddie Freeman
Getty Images
Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction

As per usual, the Dodgers are massive favorites at home with the pitcher’s advantage on Monday. Julio Urias has proven to be every bit the prospect he was touted to be just a few years ago.

Ranking in the top 10 percent in hard-hit rate each of the last four seasons, Urias’ record of 6-6 is nothing more than a fluke. He is one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. He matches up with Kyle Freeland who is a pretty-good-but-not-great right-hander for Colorado.

Not surprisingly, Freeland’s stats are much better on the road when he is away from Coors Field. Freeland’s biggest struggles come against left-handed batters at home. Regardless, against lefties he has a 6.22 FIP and they are hitting .321.

Against righties, Freeland is showcasing much better numbers producing a .257 AVG and a 3.81 FIP.

Moving into bets for tonight’s game, Freddie Freeman is in the lineup batting third for the Dodgers. If you would like to make a Same Game Parlay on FanDuel centered around Freeman player props, that is a fine bet.

For now, Freeman is +475 to hit a home run on BetMGM which is much higher than most of sportsbooks. If you are more risk-averse over 1.5 total bases is +115, a strong bet this evening.

Rockies vs. Dodgers picks

Freddie Freeman to hit a home run +475 ( BetMGM ) | Over 1.5 total bases +115 ( BetMGM )

LOS ANGELES, CA
