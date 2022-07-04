Rockies vs. Dodgers odds, prediction, picks for Independence Day

Happy Independence Day!

Only rivaled by Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, baseball on the Fourth of July is one of the most romantic things to look at in all of sports. Thinking about “The Sandlot,” when the boys play their Fourth of July baseball game while fireworks go off in the sky is a nostalgic feeling.

As the years have gone by, the way we enjoy sports has changed. Few as important as the legalization of mobile sports betting which is up to 21 states.

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : COL +2.5 (-125) vs. LAD -2.5 (+105)

Moneyline: COL (+240) vs. LAD (-300)

Total : Ovef 8 (-120) | Under 8 (+100)

Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31) vs. Julio Urias (6-6, 2.64)

As per usual, the Dodgers are massive favorites at home with the pitcher’s advantage on Monday. Julio Urias has proven to be every bit the prospect he was touted to be just a few years ago.

Ranking in the top 10 percent in hard-hit rate each of the last four seasons, Urias’ record of 6-6 is nothing more than a fluke. He is one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. He matches up with Kyle Freeland who is a pretty-good-but-not-great right-hander for Colorado.

Not surprisingly, Freeland’s stats are much better on the road when he is away from Coors Field. Freeland’s biggest struggles come against left-handed batters at home. Regardless, against lefties he has a 6.22 FIP and they are hitting .321.

Against righties, Freeland is showcasing much better numbers producing a .257 AVG and a 3.81 FIP.

Moving into bets for tonight’s game, Freddie Freeman is in the lineup batting third for the Dodgers. If you would like to make a Same Game Parlay on FanDuel centered around Freeman player props, that is a fine bet.

For now, Freeman is +475 to hit a home run on BetMGM which is much higher than most of sportsbooks. If you are more risk-averse over 1.5 total bases is +115, a strong bet this evening.

Freddie Freeman to hit a home run +475 ( BetMGM ) | Over 1.5 total bases +115 ( BetMGM )