LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man was arrested after neighbors spotted him slashing several car tires late at night on July 4. According to an arrest report from the Largo Police Department, residents saw Andrew Reardon, 29, walking around the area of 115th Street North and 116th Street North and crouching down by cars between 10 and 11:30 p.m. One neighbor reported hearing a tire hissing.

LARGO, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO