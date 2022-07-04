ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures heating up again this week

By Scott Dorval
KIVI-TV
 2 days ago

Fireworks viewing weather should be good in all locations with valley temperatures around 73 degrees at 10:15 pm and central mountain locations at 5000 feet in the upper 50s. The wind in all locations will settle down just after sunset which is...

AccuWeather

After high heat scorches the Northwest, relief is on the way

After cooler-than-normal weather held in place in the Pacific Northwest during the spring months, the first taste of summer arrived on Friday and Saturday. While the heat has not been as intense as what was felt during the record-shattering heat last year, high temperatures over 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average have been recorded over the past couple of days. AccuWeather forecasters say the heat will continue into early week, but relief will quickly follow.
SEATTLE, WA
The Weather Channel

Temperature Outlook for the Rest of Summer

July could be sweltering for many east of the Rockies. Hotter than average temperatures are most likely east of the Rockies in August and September. The West Coast should see temperatures that are near average overall. Temperatures for the rest of the summer months are forecast to be hotter than...
Daily Mail

Things are hotting up! Summer is FINALLY arriving as temperatures will rise every day for next week until we hit 86F

Britons are set to enjoy a prolonged run of summer sunshine and warm weather with temperatures increasing every day up to the weekend - when highs of 30C (86F) are expected. The mercury will rise gradually throughout this week with maximums forecast in southern England of 22C (72F) today, 24C (75F) tomorrow, 25C (77F) on Thursday and 27C (81F) on Friday.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
AOL Corp

Millions in Southwest bracing for 'dangerous and deadly heatwave'

While temperature records this spring have already fallen across much of the country, a potentially deadly heat wave will take aim at the southwestern U.S. over the coming days, the National Weather Service is warning. The latest heat wave will affect California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado over the...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: We'll see increasing clouds today with scattered showers this afternoon and a few thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening. Most of the thunderstorms should be non-severe, although isolated severe thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Things will quiet down overnight with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s around the area. As for tomorrow, it's an overall better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: A chance of showers/thunderstorms returns on Thursday with the potential for this activity to lingering into Friday. As of now, the weekend looks good with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.  
AccuWeather

Expect busy beaches as heat, humidity return to Northeast

Coastal and mountain locations might be the only areas where residents in the Northeast can find relief from the resurgence of heat and humidity through the weekend, as conditions will feel more like the middle of July rather than late June. AccuWeather forecasters say that by the end of the weekend, temperatures can soar up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than what was felt days earlier as summertime heat takes hold.
