Charlotte, NC

12+ become American citizens at Charlotte Museum of History

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A reason to celebrate.

On the Fourth of July, more than a dozen people became brand new American citizens at the Charlotte Museum of History.

‘Wet Down’: Cooling off in Huntersville with the help of a fire truck

With their hands raised, flags waving, and cell phones recording fifteen different people from thirteen different countries became citizens of the United States.

“It feels like I am on top of the world,” said Irene Doughty. “For 30 years I’ve been a legal permanent resident and I feel it is time for me to vote.”

“I came about five years ago,” said Tony Uskoe.

While it was a historic day for them, for many there it was about the future.

“We’re ready to help this country, to grow, to be more diverse,” said Tony.

Tony’s wife, Lina, was right next to him, cheering him on.

“I am proud that my husband, today, became an American citizen, and I’m ready too!” said Lina, who’s also in the process. “Thank you for opportunities, for freedom, for the welcoming attitude of the people,” said Lina.

The ceremony was the first one since 2019.

