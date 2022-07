Tuesday evenings City Commission’s Meeting at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom was the most intense meeting yet. The disrespect and lack of emotional intelligence from Joshua Deriso, Chairman of the city commission, towards other chairpersons on the commission was appalling. “It was without a doubt the rudest most unprofessional thing I have ever seen,” said Rainey, “The way he treated Miss Vesta and Miss Angela was absolutely the worst thing I have ever witnessed at a government meeting.” Deriso has a background in social work yet can not properly speak without insulting fellow commissioners?

