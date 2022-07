SHERMAN, Texas (Vanguard Auto Group) - A new Buick GMC dealer has arrived in Sherman. Vanguard Buick GMC of Sherman, located at 3314 Texoma Parkway, is the newest addition to Vanguard Auto Group, a group of auto dealerships owned by Chris Late, lifelong Texan and 4th generation automobile dealer. Ownership transitioned to Late and Vanguard on June 28th from Parkway Buick GMC of the Gilchrist Automotive Group. The new Vanguard Buick GMC of Sherman is the second Buick GMC location belonging to the group which also includes Kia and Ford locations with all located in cities throughout Texas. Vanguard Buick GMC of Sherman is officially open for business.

