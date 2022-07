PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A local mother is seeking justice after her 19-year-old daughter was gunned down and killed outside of her apartment building on Saturday, July 2. Toni Knight was walking inside the Artist Space Lofts along Perry Street with her two young nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. Knight got caught in the crossfire and a bullet struck her in the chest, killing her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but survived.

