ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Military community adds more than $34B to state’s economy each year

By Mary Green
live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new study on the military community’s economic impact on South Carolina found that the Charleston community receives the largest share. The study, conducted by University of South Carolina research economist Joey Von Nessen found the military community contributes more than $34 billion to the state’s economy...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

4 new sites in South Carolina added to Reconstruction Era National Historic Network

The National Park Service added five new sites from South Carolina to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network this week. The network connects sites across the country that provide education, interpretation and research related to the period of Reconstruction, which was from 1861 to 1900. Community sites newly added to...
POLITICS
live5news.com

SC State Fair accepting entries for 2022 exhibits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Fair has opened submissions for competitive exhibits. Submissions will be on display between Oct. 12-23 in categories ranging from agriculture and livestock to arts, crafts and flowers. “Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the South Carolina State Fair,” General Manager...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
country1037fm.com

North and South Carolina Boast 3 Of The Top 10 Beaches In America

The Fourth Of July weekend is when summer really kicks off according to the Hookup and that is why it seems the ideal time to present Dr. Stephen’s annual list of the top ten beaches in America. “Travel Awaits” reports that the Dr commonly known as “Dr Beach” has...
TRAVEL
carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
Charleston City Paper

Two views of horses working in Charleston’s heat

When you’re sweating bullets in Charleston’s heat and see horses pulling wagons full of people on city streets, you’ve got to wonder whether it’s safe for horses’ health. So we asked two people in the know for their views on the city ordinance that protects working carriage horses.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Military Installations#House#Columbia
WRDW-TV

Outlook unclear for ‘red flag’ gun law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - States could receive money from the federal government to establish and maintain red flag laws – through the new bipartisan gun safety law. Nearly 20 states have these measures, which let courts suspend someone’s guns if they’re determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
POLITICS
The Island Connection

New Law Addresses ‘Wake Surfing’ In South Carolina Waters

A new South Carolina boating law seeks to help protect people and structures from large wakes created by a popular water sport. South Carolina law now prohibits “wake surfing” on all state waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Wake surfing is defined in the law as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” That’s to say, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake. The new law comes amid increasing popularity in the activity as law enforcement and policymakers looked for ways to keep people and property safe. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor and generally punishable by fines of about $100-600, depending on court fees in each county jurisdiction. SCDNR regularly patrols state waterways to enforce applicable boating and fishing laws.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Green Book of SC Marks Five Years with Print Edition

The last time the Green Book made its way down a South Carolina highway, the Jim Crow Era guide written by New York postal worker Victor Green told African American travelers which hotels, beauty parlors, and restaurants would be safe respites from both the road and racism. Over 50 years...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Best Fishing Spot In South Carolina

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other. Cheapism searched the country to...
HOBBIES
live5news.com

Planned Parenthood navigating changes under SC’s fetal heartbeat law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After South Carolina’s so-called fetal heartbeat law went into effect following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood says it has seen an increase in patients wanting to be seen earlier. Vicki Ringer, the director of public affairs for Planned...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy