ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing’s July 4 parade blocked by protesters

By McKoy Scribner
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mds7_0gUh3vnP00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There were hundreds of protesters listening to speeches, carrying signs, and advocating for change. At the same time, there were also hundreds of Lansing area residents and visitors getting ready to watch the parade, before it wasn’t able to start.

Jill Higgins comes to the Lansing Fourth of July Parade almost every year.

“I know we have three high schools, they have their marching bands, we had different groups usually come through and different vehicles, and it’s usually a happy, wonderful experience for the kids,” Higgins said.

And at the capitol steps, another event took place today. Pro-choice advocates gathered to call for change, like Katy DeSantis.

“It is also, really inspiring to see a lot of people out here on their holiday, fighting for what they don’t feel is their independence,” DeSantis said.

Because of the protest, the parade was a lot smaller this year after some protesters stepped in front of the celebration which prevented it from starting.

It was re-routed for a moment, until protesters followed.

“So, we saw four different people go through, or groups go through, then the protesters started. And it took several minutes for them to go through and after that, that was it,” Higgins said. “The parade was done.”

She looks forward to it every year, not only for her, but for her grandchildren too.

“So, it was really a disappointment for us today to come all the way up from Jackson and not have the chance to enjoy the parade with our grandchildren,” Higgins said.

Lansing officials, like Mayor Andy Schor, are disappointed about ending the annual parade, but wanted to ensure the safety for all attendees.

“You know, we’re the capital city, certainly supportive of protests, we knew they were going to be there. We talked with the leadership of the protests, and we were expecting them to stay on the capital grounds. Certainly, disappointed that it came into the street and stopped the parade, but we wanted to make sure that everyone was safe. So, we had to stop the parade,” Schor said.

The organizer for today’s protest said that she did not intend to block the parade and insisted the protesters stayed on the sidewalk, and not in the street.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Wrapping up July Fourth celebrations for those with PTSD

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 4th of July long weekend is an exciting time of year for many families, and fireworks are just one reason why. But not everyone enjoys hearing the explosives going off, including many veterans. One Vietnam War veteran in Jackson said he’s glad to see families and friends celebrate Independence Day […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

A custom playbook: How Lansing handles Fourth of July

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As bigger events make a comeback this summer like Fourth of July parades and fireworks displays, public safety officials have the renewed challenge of making sure crowds stay safe. A fire captain from the Lansing’s emergency management office said planning for these kind of nights...
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Trans woman from West Michigan using TikTok to advocate for others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With 3.9 million followers and an equivalent amount of views on her videos, it’s hard to scroll past Zaya Perysian’s presence on TikTok. “Millions of people have seen me blossom into the person that I am today,” said Perysian. “You don’t get to see that often with trans people, you don’t get to see the full process.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
Lansing, MI
Society
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Jackson, MI
WILX-TV

10 events in Mid-Michigan to celebrate The 4th of July 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks will light up the sky Monday across Mid-Michigan. The US turns 246 years old on Monday and people across the nation plan to celebrate with the old tradition of lighting up the night sky with fireworks. Here is the list of locations fireworks will be...
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

In Lansing, a frustrated HVAC shop owner goes political, and goes viral

When Larry Kirchhoff heard the news of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, he was angry. The 51-year-old wrote out a few words on his phone while sitting in his office at All Star Mechanical, the Lansing-based heating, venting and cooling company he owns, and hit send. Days later, an ad ran on page 11 of the June 29 issue of City Pulse, a Lansing-based alt-weekly.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Green Dot Stables in Lansing closing on Sunday, exploring other options

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Green Dot Stables in Lansing is closing for the summer on Sunday. The restaurant said the hope is to either reopen, lease out the location, or sell it by the fall. The owners, Jacques and Christine Driscoll, said they made the decision to shutdown the 12,000 square foot restaurant on South […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Schor
WSYM FOX 47

Mason MACC Independence Day Parade draws hundreds

MASON, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Mason for an annual tradition highlighting local businesses, groups and organizations. It's something that people from all around mid-Michigan travel to Mason for each year. The MACC Independence Day Parade draws hundreds of cheerful onlookers and parade participants showing off...
MASON, MI
WLNS

State highlights contraception methods

After Roe v. Wade was overturned many health officials got worried about misinformation when it comes to exactly what emergency birth control is and what medication abortion is. Tonight officials said that they want to clear things up.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Protest
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Incident forces closure of US-131 for hours

On the eve of Independence Day, drivers traveling along US-131 in Allegan County were forced to find an alternative route. A stretch of US-131 near mile marker 50 near Plainwell was closed for approximately four hours on Sunday, July 3, as police dealt with a situation. The closure began about...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

2 charged with open murder for Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people with open murder for their role in a shooting on July 3. Lansing police say 42-year-old Richard Simmons was shot and killed after an ‘altercation’ on the 300 block of City Market Dr. near Rotary Park.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Cars
WLNS

Jackson mobile home community voices water concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Cyclists help communities in cross country ride

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While some people are celebrating the 4th of July with cookouts and fireworks,a team of cyclists are marking the holiday by making a pit stop along their cross country route. Not only are they doing what they love, they are also helping those in need along the way. Twenty-two cyclists are […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy