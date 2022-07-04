ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ukraine family flees war zone for Texas

KVUE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the war continues in Ukraine, people...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 50

AP_001074.315c55899be04c11a3cc34e93b120916.0321
2d ago

Sounds like they came legally. That’s a change. They must know someone… but then the 250,000 entering illegally every month know someone, Joe Biden.

Reply
5
Your Big Daddy
2d ago

I thought the men were required to stay and fight for their country. I guess the husband is a coward.

Reply(8)
17
Melinda C
2d ago

What is wrong with this picture ???we can't offer these types of programs to Hispanic families ??? ... Cidad Juarez was and continues to be the most deadliest city in the world ... i don't get it !!!!

Reply
5
Related
KVUE

Ukrainian family flees war zone and finds refuge in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Plenty of people across the U.S. are celebrating freedom as Americans, but other countries are currently fighting to keep their independence. As the war continues in Ukraine, people are still leaving their homes to escape the violence. Irina and Oleg had to leave their home in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas abortion provider plans to move operations to New Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas — A long-time Texas abortion provider is looking to move its operations to New Mexico following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Since the high court's decision, the Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the state can enforce its abortion ban from 1925, a decision that exposes abortion providers to lawsuits and financial penalties. That decision overruled a district judge in Houston, who had temporarily blocked the old abortion law from going into effect.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Central Texas#War Zone#Kvue#Ukrainian
foxsanantonio.com

U.S. Marshals need your help finding wanted man from Texas

The U.S. Marshals need your help finding a wanted man known as Miguel Ruiz Rodriguez. Ruiz Rodriguez is wanted for allegedly violating the conditions of his pretrial release. In January 2021, Ruiz Rodriguez was arrested on charges involving Possession with The Intent to Distribute Cocaine. He was later released on bond promising to appear at all court proceedings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 6-point lead over Beto O'Rourke

TEXAS, USA — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott currently holds a 6-point lead over Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke among registered Texas voters, according to a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll released Wednesday. "Texas voters have yet to focus in on these races, but there is nothing in the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox26houston.com

Is Beto O'Rourke closing the gap in Texas governor's race?

HOUSTON - Against the painful backdrop of the highest inflation in four decades, the Texas electorate has been "whipsawed" by a succession of deeply emotional developments in a single month's time. On May 24, a teenaged gunman took 21 lives in Uvalde, including 19 children. Exactly a month later, the...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas country artist visits Uvalde victim in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas music artists are known for living on the road and playing in honky tonks most nights, but one artist made a quick pit stop to see one of his biggest fans. Staff at the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio reached out to Texas Country artist Kevin Fowler, some of […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy