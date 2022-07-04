ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

George Walton’s home is ‘an amazing piece of Augusta history’

By Will Volk
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The home George Walton lived in is right here in Augusta. We got a chance to check out the hidden gem to uncover the history sitting right in our backyard. “It’s just an amazing piece of Augusta...

www.wrdw.com

wfxg.com

Augusta temporarily closes Mayor's Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has temporarily closed the Mayor's Fishing Pond on Lock & Dam Rd. The pond is closed to public fishing until July 11. Residents with any questions about the pond closure are encouraged to call Augusta311.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Archibald Butt Memorial Bridge, 1914, Augusta: Georgia’s Only Titanic Memorial

The Major Archibald Willingham Butt Memorial Bridge [shortened to Butt Bridge, locally] is Georgia’s only monument to a victim of the sinking of RMS Titanic and is also one of the most unusual. In terms of sheer size it’s likely the largest such memorial in the nation. Four regal lions guard the corners of the bridge and bald eagles perch atop lighted globes on both sides. The pedestrian friendly structure is also a great place to view the historic Augusta Canal.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Search is on for suspects as Aiken copes with 5 killings in a week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken community is grappling with five shooting deaths in a week as authorities search for suspects in both cases. Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in the latest shooting, which killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken, late Saturday in Room 229 of the Days Inn at 2654 Columbia Highway North.
AIKEN, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend

HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) - A new splash pad for kids didn’t even make it through the weekend without being vandalized. Friday was the grand opening at McBean Community Center. The fixtures had been damaged By Tuesday, the day after the long July Fourth weekend. Yolanda Greenwood with the Augusta...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Hidden gems of the Augusta area

Whether it's a restaurant that has great food, a business that provides great service, or a person that does great things in the community, a hidden gem is something that you feel get's far less recognition than it deserves.
AUGUSTA, GA
