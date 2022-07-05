One drowns, others feared dead in Sacramento-area waterways over July 4 weekend

One drowning was confirmed and recovery efforts continued for four others believed to have died in additional incidents as Sacramento-area residents took to nearby waterways for the Fourth of July weekend.

Along the American River, the body of one person had been recovered. A search for a swimmer in another incident was terminated after authorities were not able to locate them.

Meanwhile, three adults remain missing in the water near Three Mile Slough Bridge in Rio Vista.

Person swept into American River

A report of two people stranded near Satan’s Cesspool Rapid in the lower American River about 11:30 a.m. Saturday turned tragic, according to El Dorado Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Eric Palmberg.

“Reportedly, the decedent was hiking with a small group and went into the river to a rock outcropping,” Palmberg said. “While in the river, the water rose quickly due to the water release upstream.”

One of the people was pulled into the rapids and swept downriver shortly after, Palmberg said, initiating a multi-agency response.

The victim was located by air response and brought ashore below Hospital Bar Rapid with the assistance of two kayakers, according to Palmberg.

Lifesaving attempts were made, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person who had been trapped reportedly was safe.

3 missing, child saved in Delta incident

Three adults are missing and presumed dead after they attempted to rescue a child from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta near Three Mile Slough Bridge.

The Rio Vista Fire Department initially posted to social media on Sunday that authorities were searching for the four people.

Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson said the child got caught in the current about 2 p.m. and three relatives jumped in after him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Later that afternoon, the Fire Department announced that the child had been rescued.

Search halted for American River swimmer

About 6 p.m. Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department announced in posts to social media that rescue swimmers and boat crews were searching for an adult male swimmer.

He was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the American River near the Interstate 5 overpass.

About 8 p.m., the department announced on social media that search efforts had been terminated, with rescuers unable to locate the victim.

Recovery efforts were turned over to the Sacramento Regional Park Rangers, according to social media.