Sacramento, CA

One drowns, others feared dead in Sacramento-area waterways over July 4 weekend

By Lucy Hodgman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3yoT_0gUh3MLK00

One drowning was confirmed and recovery efforts continued for four others believed to have died in additional incidents as Sacramento-area residents took to nearby waterways for the Fourth of July weekend.

Along the American River, the body of one person had been recovered. A search for a swimmer in another incident was terminated after authorities were not able to locate them.

Meanwhile, three adults remain missing in the water near Three Mile Slough Bridge in Rio Vista.

Person swept into American River

A report of two people stranded near Satan’s Cesspool Rapid in the lower American River about 11:30 a.m. Saturday turned tragic, according to El Dorado Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Eric Palmberg.

“Reportedly, the decedent was hiking with a small group and went into the river to a rock outcropping,” Palmberg said. “While in the river, the water rose quickly due to the water release upstream.”

One of the people was pulled into the rapids and swept downriver shortly after, Palmberg said, initiating a multi-agency response.

The victim was located by air response and brought ashore below Hospital Bar Rapid with the assistance of two kayakers, according to Palmberg.

Lifesaving attempts were made, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person who had been trapped reportedly was safe.

3 missing, child saved in Delta incident

Three adults are missing and presumed dead after they attempted to rescue a child from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta near Three Mile Slough Bridge.

The Rio Vista Fire Department initially posted to social media on Sunday that authorities were searching for the four people.

Battalion Chief Brandon Wilson said the child got caught in the current about 2 p.m. and three relatives jumped in after him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Later that afternoon, the Fire Department announced that the child had been rescued.

Search halted for American River swimmer

About 6 p.m. Sunday, the Sacramento Fire Department announced in posts to social media that rescue swimmers and boat crews were searching for an adult male swimmer.

He was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the American River near the Interstate 5 overpass.

About 8 p.m., the department announced on social media that search efforts had been terminated, with rescuers unable to locate the victim.

Recovery efforts were turned over to the Sacramento Regional Park Rangers, according to social media.

kubaradio.com

3 Yuba City Residential Structure Fires Caused by Legal Fireworks

(Yuba City, CA) – Although marketed as ‘safe and sane,” legal fireworks are still dangerous as evidenced by the fact that Yuba City’s Fire Chief confirms that 3 house fires on the night of July 4th – that displaced a total of 13 residents – were caused by ‘safe and sane fireworks.” He goes on to tell The Appeal-Democrat one of the house fires “was in the area of Coy Court and 2 were near Railroad Avenue.”
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

