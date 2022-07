Dunedin Man Sells 40 to 50 Pizzas A Day From His Boat. One word – BRILLIANT! There is no ordering in advance, but if you’re at the right place at the right time – Pizza!. Sean Ferraro from Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin has the restaurant a few blocks off the water. So, why not get on the skiff and have his employees run 20-30 pizzas at a time over to the water. Then, hit the sand bars. Think Caladisi Island State Park, and Honeymoon Island.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO