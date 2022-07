The landscape of college sports seems to be changing by the day, and the Big 12 is reportedly the next conference that is make a strong push to add some new schools. With both UCLA and USC planning to move to the Big Ten as early as 2024, Big 12 officials are now looking into adding teams as well. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Big 12 is in “deep discussions” to add multiple Pac-12 programs.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO